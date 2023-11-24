This time last year few people had ever heard of Chat GPT and months later we’re all using it to get gift ideas for someone on our list.

And when someone asks you what you want for Christmas, you’re not doing your friends and family a favor by saying ‘eh, I don’t know”. That’s why this website, Giftlist.com can help both the giver and the receiver of gifts. Giftlist.com allows people to create their wish lists. If you run across something online that you’d like, just add it to your wish list. You can add website links from Amazon, Best Buy, and anywhere else. You can also browse deals on the website and add items to your list.

Then, you can share your gift list with anyone by email or text, or share it with a family or

friends group on Facebook.

If you’re having trouble coming up with ideas for someone else, GiftList has an AI Genie. Like

you’d do with Chat GPT, just ask for ideas. Give it some information about what they enjoy, and

their age, and give it a price limit.



The GiftList Genie responds with a list of ideas in a few seconds. Of course, you can add

those items to a gift idea list.

You can set up parties in Gift exchange. Send e-vites and ask people to add a few ideas of what

they’d like and then draw names and give each person the wish list the other person is

interested in. Or, use it for Dirty Santa or Yankee Swap parties.



Gift List.com doesn’t have an app but you can create one. When you’re on the website on the

phone, tap the share button and then select ‘Add to home screen’. An icon that looks like an app

appears on your screen. Tap it, to go directly to the website.

GiftList.com is free. The site gets a small commission when you purchase something from one

of its links