What the Tech: app of the day – Goldbelly

Have you ever discovered a favorite restaurant on vacation or out of town? You want to get back there, don’t you? Because of the pandemic, many people have had to cancel vacations and other trips. Not only that but your favorite restaurant may be struggling due to a lack of tourists. An app and website may help with the appetite of travelers and restaurant owners needing customers.

Goldbelly is an app and website that coordinates orders and deliveries from some of the top restaurants in the nation. Not chains, locally-owned restaurants with a reputation for gourmet specialties.

If you’re craving a Key Lime Pie, you know the best place to get one is in Key West, Florida. The Key West Key Lime Pie Company has some of the best in the country. For $60 they’ll ship you a 9″ inch pie that’ll serve 8 people. Yeah, these restaurants are pricey but you’re getting quality.

Do you miss really good deep dish pizzas? Get two from the legendary Lou Malnati’s Pizza in Chicago for $67. New York bagels are unlike any other and I found 6 with cream cheese and smoked salmon for $70 from a NYC deli. You can order Shrimp and grits from New Orleans and lobster rolls from Maine. You can even order an entire Thanksgiving dinner from restaurants coast to coast.

You can search by restaurant, food or region. Most restaurants offer free shipping and you can choose when you want the order to arrive. It’s a great idea for Christmas gifts for the friend who has everything.

The pandemic has hurt many small restaurants forced to close or limit their indoor dining. This helps them withstand the shutdown, and gives you something you couldn’t get without a plane ticket. The Goldbelly app is free for iPhones. Everyone else can shop using the website www.goldbelly.com.