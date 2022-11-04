Everyone would like to read more but the common reason they don’t is a lack of time. Unless you set aside hours, days, or weeks to dive into a book, you’ll never get around to it (trust me, I

know).

A new smartphone app can help. It’s called “Headway”. Started just 3 years ago by a company of 3 people, “Headway” has grown into one of the most popular reading apps around the world and was recently featured by Apple as a “Must-Have”.

You won’t find every Best Seller within the app called “Headway”. This smartphone app for iPhones and Android devices is for lifelong learners, business leaders, and anyone who generally hangs out in the non-fiction section of the bookstore.

Headway features books by authors you may call “mind leaders”. Books about Self-Growth, Happiness, Money, Leadership, Business, and Health.

When you find a title you want to read, Headway summarizes each chapter, hitting only the high points.This book, “Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell is 260 pages long.

“Headway” boils it down to 11 key points which will take about 18 minutes to read. Think of it as an even briefer Cliff Notes. Bite-sized summaries you can read waiting in the school carpool line.

If you don’t even have 20 minutes to stop and read, Headway reads it for you so you can listen on the way to work. Headway is expensive as apps go.

$60 a year for unlimited reading and listening. It does have a 7-day free trial. Just remember to unsubscribe before the trial ends or you’ll be charged for the entire year all at once.

You can use the app for free, getting one text or audio summary per day. A good and fast way to find new ideas and thoughts and boost your knowledge.