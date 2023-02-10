Taking a trip soon? Even if you think you’ve packed everything you need chances are, you’re

going to leave something behind. You can make a packing list from any notes app, but another

app can tell you what you’ll need.

PackPoint is a simple app where you make a packing list and check things off as you pack

them. It does more than that, though. First, a couple of basic things like where and when you’re

going and how long you’ll be there. What’s trip is for, business, leisure or both.

Then, choose what you’ll be doing or activities. Swimming, working, beach, biking, is there a

baby? Will you do laundry?

PackPoint generates a packing list based on those activities and the weather forecast.

Essentials, toiletries. Not only that, but PackPoint suggests how many shirts, pants, and

underwear you need to pack. If you can do laundry, PackPoint will adjust the number of items

you’ll need.

If your destination is going to be rainy, PackPoint will take that into consideration and suggest

the rain gear you may need.

You can add your own items, of course. As you put them in a suitcase, check them off your list.

PackPoint also lets you share your packing list by text, email, and more.

PackPoint is free but a $3 one-time purchase has additional features such as integration with

your Tripit account.

There are free ways to do all of this of course, but for frequent travelers who frequently forget

it can save you money by not needing to buy something you simply left at home.

https://packpnt.com/

www.whatthetech.tv