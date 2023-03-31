Your pets can’t tell you what’s bothering them, but this app can give you some idea of whether they need to see the doctor or if it’s something mild they’ll get over quickly. An unnecessary trip to the emergency room will be expensive. At the same time, you don’t want to risk their health by dismissing symptoms.

Fortunately, there’s an app for every pet owner to help in these situations.

It’s Pet First Aid by none other than the American Red Cross. It answers most questions pet

owners may run into. Information about breathing problems, bloating, collapse, and allergic

reactions.

In addition, the app shows you what is normal for dogs and cats. Things like heart rate,

temperature, and how to determine if the pet is dehydrated. And emergency information, how-to videos for giving a pet CPR, the best way to provide them with medication, and other tips.

There’s a Pet Amber Alert that’ll alert neighbors to be on the lookout for your lost pet.

Ahead of time, enter details about your pet and your vet to make emergency calls faster. You

can also keep track of doctor’s visits and other health information that will be helpful in case of

an emergency.

The app also helps you find pet-friendly hotels when you travel. Just a ton of information in the

app. And it’s free for iPhone and Android devices.

You’ll find it in both app stores or by texting “GETPET”.

www.whatthetech.tv