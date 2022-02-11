Does this ever happen to you? With a remote in hand, you sit down to find something to watch on TV. Since you subscribe to Netflix, Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and other streaming services, you spend too much of your evening just browsing the selections.

I know in my house we open the Netflix app with a Roku and browse around a bit. Then we close the Netflix app and open up Amazon Prime Video to browse. We do the same thing for the other streaming services, opening and closing the apps and browsing to see what is available.

Just finding something to watch often takes up the short amount of time I have to actually watch.

Reelgood is a smartphone and iPad app to help you see only the content you can see from your subscriptions. And it’s really good at it.

Open the app for the first time and you are asked to select all of the streaming services you subscribe to or have access to. It includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, and most all of the others, plus free services such as Tubi and Pluto among others.

Once you’ve selected your subscriptions, Reelgood shows you what’s playing only on those services. You won’t have to open any other app to view the listings. You can’t watch the movie or series in the Reelgood app but you can see previews.

There are a few other features such as bookmarking content you want to watch later, marking movies and shows you’ve already seen, and getting notifications when a new episode of a favorite show or series is available.

If you watch the streaming services using a Roku device, Reelgood has a built-in remote so you can find something to watch using the app and with the tap on the screen, start the show playing on the television using your chosen subscription. Reelgood says it also has a similar feature for some LG smart TVs but I haven’t had the chance to try it.

The only negative about the app is that previews don’t always play when you tap the play button. It isn’t my internet and WiFi speed, it just doesn’t play smoothly. That’s a small hiccup though. I’ve found when we’re sitting down to watch something but no one knows what’s playing, Reelgood works really well. Or really good.

