What the Tech: App of the Day – Rent the Runway

Men may not necessarily understand this, but many women refuse to wear the same dress or outfit to multiple special occasions. Or at least they’d rather not be seen in the same thing as the last party they attended.

Rent the Runway is a smartphone app and website used by women across the country to rent their wardrobes for special events and even regular days in the office.

My daughter says all of her friends are using it for work and for the upcoming party season.

Here’s how it works:

Rent the Runway is a wardrobe subscription. Users browse through the selections on a computer or in the app and can search by size, color, designer, and special events.

For example, if someone is looking for an outfit for New Year’s Eve, they’ll find all sorts of sequined dresses from full-length, mid-length to the classic simple black dress.

Once users add items to their cart or shopping bag, they choose the dates for their rental. Rentals are for a minimum of 4 days but users can keep the items for as long as their subscription is active. Users can also purchase items they want to keep. Membership subscriptions can be for 4 items per month, 8 or 12.

Once they’re finished wearing the items, they are returned using a pre-paid return label and the bag the item or items were shipped in.

After the items are shipped, Rent the Runway will ship the next outfits that were selected for rental.

In addition to dresses, Rent the Runway offers accessories such as handbags, clutches and jewelry. These aren’t just your everyday items but from popular designers. I found several dresses and jackets that are close to $2,000 at retail.

There is no minimum to the number of months you must subscribe, so new users can join, subscribe and rent just for the holidays.

Surprisingly, Rent the Runway is an iPhone-only app but you can also join and rent items through the Rent the Runway website.

