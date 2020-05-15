What The Tech: App of the Day – #selfcare

These are difficult times. People are scared and worried about contracting the coronavirus and COVID-19. Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs and millions of others are 60 days (or more) into self-isolation. It takes a huge toll on our emotions and psyche. While there are countless meditation apps to help get you through these difficult times most are about the same. Mediation, sleep, help with anxiety. There are also apps where you can speak with, even in video, a licensed counselor. The app #selfcare is a bit different.

Feel like staying in bed? That’s okay, it’s the idea with this app. Through animations and simple graphics, you’re cuddled up with a cat, surrounded by things you love. Tapping on an item brings up exercises and thought provoking messages. Tapping on a flower on the nightstand starts a breathing exercise where you follow the guided steps of breathing in and out as relaxing music plays in the background. There’s no actor or actress reading stories and no videos of a summer rain. Just simple graphics that allow you to explore the virtual bedroom.

Tapping on a pair of shoes on the floor, the app tries to make you feel better about not being able to get dressed on go out somewhere. The idea again: you’re home and it’s okay.

Don’t have a pet of your own to keep you company? You have a virtual cat that responds to your touch. The more activities you interact with, the sun comes up, meaning you should be feeling a bit better about the circumstances.

The app is free with no ads. no required subscription and no in-app purchases that keep you from enjoying the app. No keeping score, no competition. Just self-care and whether we want to admit it or not, we can all use some of that. #selfcare is available for iOS and Android devices.