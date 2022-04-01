With the warmer weather of springtime, you may be spending more time outside working in the yard or going on nature walks and hikes. You’re not the only one. Snakes are emerging from their winter homes as well and the two of you are bound to cross paths.

A majority of snakes are non-venomous and harmless to humans and pets. If you’re like me though, every snake appears to be ready to inject its venom into my leg for a trip to the emergency room or impending death. Unless you’re a snake expert trying to decide which snakes are good and which are dangerous is nearly impossible.

Thankfully, there’s now an app for that information.

SnakeSnap is a simple app that identifies snakes where you find them. It uses some degree of artificial intelligence but relies primarily on a team of herpetologists and nature specialists to let the user know exactly what they’ve run across.

Snap a picture of the snake with your phone and upload it using the SnakeSnap app. It requires just a little more information such as where you found it. Once you upload the photo a member of the SnakeSnap team looks at it and sends an email reply with the identification.

I didn’t have a snake near me (thank goodness) but I took a photo of a snake I found online and uploaded it through the app. I received an email response letting me know it is a common water snake and harmless to me. The information included more details such as the snake’s diet and where they’re most likely to be found.

Sure beats me trying to upload a photo to Google to find websites that may or may not give an accurate description. SnakeSnap says its team is confident to be able to identify snakes 100% of the time.

What if you need an answer quickly because snakes are obviously not going to wait around while you try to figure out what it is. I’m happy to tell you I got an answer in about 1 minute. The email had a pretty good explanation and offered more information on snakes, venomous and non-venomous where I live.

SnakeSnap is a free app but requires a subscription. Just $10 for the entire. Well worth the cost if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

