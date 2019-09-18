What The Tech: Apple Arcade

WHATTHETECH—It’s called “Apple Arcade”. A simple premise: rather than downloading games to your phone you pay a flat fee, 5 dollars a month for unlimited games. Sort of a Netflix-for-gamers.

These are games developed for Apple. Some first-person fighter games, some puzzles. This game is a story where you choose what the characters say to determine what happens next. There’s also a new take on the classic “Frogger”.

Controls are with swipes and thumb movements. Not as good Xbox or PlayStation, but Apple Arcade is for mobile devices, when you’re not sitting in front of a console and big screen.

You do have to download the games, and some of them are pretty large files so you might have to delete some things first. Since they’re downloaded, you won’t need an internet connection to play them. That’s great for long car rides

Subscriptions cost $5 a month and that’s for the whole family if you use Apple’s Family Sharing options.

There are four things that make Apple Arcade great for kids and anyone who plays games:

There are no “in-app purchases”, once you pay the 5 dollars a month, you play as many games as often as you want. these are quality games. Great graphics and gameplay. Games are family-friendly. Something for everyone. and you don’t have to worry about spammy apps that want your facebook information or contacts list. Apple has a pretty strict policy on privacy and security.

The only thing you have to worry about is how much time you spend playing them.

Apple Arcade will be released Friday. You’ll be able to find it in the app store after updating your phone to the newest IOS 13.