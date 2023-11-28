Several law enforcement agencies are warning iPhone users of a new feature in iOS 17 that

they say could allow hackers or “bad actors” to steal personal information simply by bringing

their phone close to another device.

The feature is called Name Drop and allows for the quick sharing of photos, music, and contact

information with another iPhone user. Here is how it is meant to be used:

You and a friend want to share photos with each other. Rather than sending them by text or

email, the two of you share them using “AirDrop”. Up until now that requires both users to turn

on “AirDrop”, call each photo that they want to share and find that friend’s phone on the screen

and tap “share”. Name Drop uses “AirDrop” but is faster because the two phones just need to

tap one another or be brought extremely close.

You can also use Name Drop for sharing contact information by placing the phones close to one

another.

Both phones will vibrate and a notification will display on the screen saying the phones are

sharing information.

Name Drop is the same as Air Drop just faster.

Police Departments claim it can be used by a ‘bad actor’ and lead people to believe it can

happen without their knowledge.

I tested it several times to see if and how someone you don’t know could access data from

another device. With the default setting, my phone should only connect to another if I have that

phone or person in my contacts list. When I tapped the phone, nothing happened when the

phones were locked.

Then, I tested it with my phone unlocked.

Both phones vibrated and made a ‘bloop’ sound along with a pop-up notification that asked if I

wanted to share my information with the other iPhone.

According to Apple’s explanation, this should not happen. I removed the contact information

three or four times and every time I tapped the unlocked phones, I was given the option to share

information that included my name, photo, and phone number.

So if someone I don’t know sits across from me at a coffee shop and somehow taps their phone

to mine, they could also tap ‘share’ on my phone to gather my information. Again, I tried this

multiple times with the same result. Apple should at least require Face ID to share information

over NameDrop.

How would so-called ‘bad actors’ be able to steal someone’s information? If they gain access to

your unlocked phone, tap the two together, and then manage to tap your screen to share

information. That’s unlikely but could happen if you leave your phone unlocked and unattended.

You can certainly turn off AirDrop and Name Drop by going into General Settings>AirDrop and

tapping the toggle which says “Start sharing by bringing devices together”. You can also turn off

AirDrop completely by selecting “Receiving Off”.

You can always turn it on again if you want to share contact information or photos with

someone.

The solution to keeping your information and your phone safe is not leaving it unlocked and

unattended.