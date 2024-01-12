Televisions have been a star at CES from the very beginning. It’s where we first saw OLED,

4K, and 8K TVs. But we’ve never seen anything like this. It is a transparent television from LG.

The LG Signature OLED T (which stands for transparent) was easily one of the most photographed products at CES.

When the TV is off, it’s totally see through. You won’t even know it’s there.

“Interior decorators don’t want a big screen that’s kind of an eyesore in their opinion,” said LG

Electronics Gregg Lee. “

But with transparent, I can see the slated wood or the amazing wallpaper that they’ve got there on the wall when the TV disappears and goes transparent.” It is really something to see.

When you turn it on to watch something, the transparent screen disappears to display a brilliant

television picture. Perfect for today’s homes that often don’t have a natural place to put a TV set. That’s why so many people are left with only one option—above a fireplace.

How do they do it? It isn’t an actual roll up screen.

“There is a contrast filter which is a black screen that mechanically moves up across the

transparent OLED,” said Lee. “ In that state it gives you the performance comparable to LG’s

traditional OLED television.”

Which is an amazingly brilliant picture.

And that isn’t the only great feature. It’s basically wireless, needing only a power cable.

You connect to LG’s zero connect box. Zero connect meaning there are zero physical wires

between it and the television.

Wires from cable boxes, gaming systems, streaming boxes all connect to a separate box, called

LG’s Zero connect box that can be in a closet, which connects to the TV over WiFi.

Making the TV something you only notice, when you’re watching TV.

Your next question is, ‘when is this thing going to be for sale? LG says it’ll go on sale sometime

later this year. And no, no price has been set just yet.