What the Tech: children online part 2

The pandemic has been a difficult time for all of us but for sex predators, it’s opened a big opportunity to lure children into a dark online world.

The National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children released its statistics from reports of online child sex exploitation and the results are a staggering and frightening reminder that children are not safe using just about any online platform.

In 2019 the Center’s CyberTipline received nearly 40,000 reports of online enticement of children for sexual acts. That’s nearly double the number of reports in 2019.

“The internet has created life for the better in so many ways but has created more new ways to exploit our kids. And predators are using it to do just that,” said Callahan Walsh, a child advocate from the NCMEC.

The report gives a good insight into how sex predators use the internet and apps to approach, entice, and even lure children to meet them IRL or ‘in real life’.

“These exploiters are early-adopters of technology. They understand how to elude law enforcement, they understand legislature, they know how to be anonymous online,” he said.

Just look at the increases from 2019 to 2020:

Possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography: 16,939,877 in 2019 to 21,669,264 in 2020

16,939,877 in 2019 to 21,669,264 in 2020 Child Sex Tourism: from 683 in 2019 to 955 in 2020

from 683 in 2019 to 955 in 2020 Child Sex Trafficking: 11,798 in 2019 to 15,879 in 2020

11,798 in 2019 to 15,879 in 2020 Misleading Domain Names: 838 in 2019 to 3,109 in 2020

Misleading domain names is when a sex predator sets up a website with a domain that may contain words or the misspelling of words of popular TV shows or artists. When a child inadvertently searches for one of those shows but misspells it, the exploiter’s website pops up on the screen with pornographic images.

Facebook reported over 20 million instances of apparent child pornography to the Center. Many of those instances were on its Instagram platform. Sex predators have been known to use Instagram to search for risque photos and to contact children and teenagers through direct messages.

Exploiters also use smartphone apps to connect with and lure children into conversations and even in-person meetings. The website Omegle and apps Whisper and Kik allow for anonymous chats and sharing of images.

Parents cannot stand over their child or teenager’s shoulders all day, so what can they do to prevent them from being exploited? Walsh says parents should become familiar with websites and apps their kids are using.

“I understand many parents didn’t grow up with the internet and the knowledge gap can be so severe. But you can’t talk to your children about online safety without really having at least a rudimentary understanding of how some of those platforms work,” he said.

“Understand the technology and the best way to do that is to download the apps your children are using. Get on there yourself, sign up, get a profile, friend your child. Make sure you know how the platform works.”