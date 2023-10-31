It isn’t something any of us like to think about, but here goes: what will happen to your digital

data when you die?

I’m talking about the photos, notes, documents, files, contacts, and calendars you keep on your

phone. Those photos and videos are likely on your phone and nowhere else. Gaining access to

a person’s iPhone or Android device is a long process, and it is never guaranteed that the big

tech companies will unlock someone’s phone, even if a family member can prove the person is

deceased.

In other words, all that data is lost forever.

A few years ago Apple introduced Apple Legacy Contacts which allows family members to

unlock an iPhone and Apple ID when they pass away. But you have to set it up before anything

happens to you. Here’s how:

● Go into general settings on your iPhone

● Tap on your ID at the top of the first page

● Select “sign-in and security”

● Scroll down and tap on “Legacy Contacts”

You’ll be able to add Legacy Contacts here and anyone in your Family Sharing Group will be

shown at the top of the page. You can add them simply by tapping their name. This will send an

iMessage notifying them of your choice. A long string of numbers, letters, and special characters

will serve as the access key along with a QR code that will be encrypted on their phone.

You can also print out the access key and QR Code to share a hard copy with them. This can

also be stored alongside your will and shared with a family attorney for safekeeping.

In the event something happens to you, a Legacy Contact will use the access key or QR Code

and provide a copy of the death certificate to Apple at which time it will unlock the phone and

allow the Legacy Contacts to download data (photos, notes, files, contacts, etc) from the phone.

Apple famously will not unlock an iPhone or Apple ID under any circumstance unless Legacy

Contacts are set up beforehand.

It’s the best way to leave your digital legacy to family members, safely.