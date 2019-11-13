(WHAT THE TECH)— Disney+ is here. It’s perhaps the most anticipated of all the new streaming services and for good reason and it may sound trouble for Netflix.

Disney+ has every Disney movie ever made. Do you remember all those Disney VHS tapes and compact discs that took up room and collected dust on the shelves? No need for those now. If you have kids of any age and you enjoy Disney shows and movies, Disney+ is what you’ve been looking for.

From Snow White to Pocahontas to Alladin to Cinderella to Steamboat Willie, Disney+ has them all. There are all the Pixar movies such as the Toy Story series, Finding Dory, Cars and all the rest. The Marvel Universe is on Disney+ as well and so are all of the Star Wars movies beginning with Episode I.

And don’t miss the docuseries from National Geographic that are available for streaming.

Netflix and Amazon Prime may have the numbers but Disney+ has quality.

It costs less than Netflix at $6.99 per month or $69 for the year. You can also bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+. There’s a free 7-day trial which will convert to a monthly subscription if you don’t cancel within 24 hours.

Disney+ launched Tuesday with over 2 million subscribers. The app is now available in both mobile app stores and is also easily found when you visit the new apps section on a Roku or Amazon Fire device.



You can sign up either through the Disney+​ website​ or after downloading the app. Multiple users can share the account with up to 4 simultaneous streams. All of the content I checked could be downloaded to a mobile device that seems to be perfect for kids on those long car or airplane rides.

After signing up for the free trial and spending the day browsing all the shows and movies, I am impressed by what is available. So are my kids.