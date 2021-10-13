What the Tech: Emergency generators

Whether you’re headed out to a tailgate party or camping in the middle of nowhere, it’s always a good idea to have emergency power.

Not long ago, that meant a noisy gas-powered generator, but a kickstarter project aims to change that.

Jamey Tucker tested out a portable way to get power to your electronic devices quietly.

The Kickstarter project EcoFlow Delta said a portable battery can power everything a tailgater needs and large appliances.

The device has six AC plugs, four USB, two USB-C ports and a DC car power outlet. All of the plugs can even be used at the same time.

If there is one drawback, it’s that the AC plugs are so close together, it isn’t possible to plug something into all of them, but you could use a separate power strip.

It charges by plugging into an electrical outlet, and a full charge from 0% only takes about two hours.

Jamey Tucker tested it out a few ways: plugging in a 50″ TV and laptop computer, which stayed playing for six hours and still had 10 hours left.

He also tested it powering a fan for a movie screen, an iPad, projector and Google Chromecast.

In case the power goes out at home, Tucker tested it on an older refrigerator. The Delta generator kept it running for eight hours and still had over 70% left in its tank.

And Jamey Tucker said its so quiet that he actually checked on it several times to make sure it was still working.

Something he wasn’t able to test was shelf life. How long can it sit unused before losing all of its charge? EcoFlow says a full year.

The generator weighs about 30 pounds, so two handles make it easy to carry from the house to the car to wherever you need power.

After testing, Jamey Tucker said the Delta Pro lives up to all of its claims. It’s about $1,300, so who’s it for? Campers, tailgaters and emergency power for when the lights go off open it up to a wide group of consumers.

The EcoFlo generator launched on Kickstarter in July and has raised over $12 million. It starts shipping this month.