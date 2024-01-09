How long would it take you to drive to work if you didn’t have to deal with traffic? How long

would it take if you could go from point A to point B as the crow flies?

For over a decade people have been talking about a flying car and the ability to soar over

commuter traffic and routes that require you to go out of the way. Finally at CES, an

honest-to-goodness personal flying vehicle is not just on the show floor but for sale!

The Helix Pivotal isn’t technically a car but it is flying, and it’s taking to the skies a lot sooner

than you might think.

“The vehicle is a single seat aircraft. All electric,” explains Pivotal’s Greg Lary standing in front of

a Helix vehicle. “The aircraft only weights 348 pounds and has a pilot capacity of 220 pounds.”

With 8 propellers, the Helix can fly for up to 20 minutes or 20 miles and up to 1,000 feet in the

air. There’s no landing gear. It takes off vertically with its nose in the air, climbing at an incline of

about 66-degree pitch. When it lands, it hovers slowly toward the ground much like a helicopter.

“You can hover on a dime, spin 360, you can fly 60 miles an hour looking down at the birds

taking off underneath you,” said Kristina Menton who has flown the Helix several times. She and

other Helix fliers do not need a pilot’s license. The vehicle falls under the FAA’s description of an

ultralight vehicle, therefore it cannot be flown over congested areas. Menton believes that could

change someday.

“The FAA is making regulations to hopefully allow these to be more prevalent in the future,” said

Menton. “You don’t need a runway, you can take off from your backyard, a soccer field, or a

farmer’s field. So it really opens up a lot of opportunities that weren’t available before.”

“The inventor of the aircraft invented Memory Foam. He retired but created this aircraft. Today is

the first day it’s available to the general public”.

And if you’re wondering, there is a parachute for the vehicle that rests just beyond the cockpit

and before the nose. So if something goes wrong it will gently float to the ground and land

safely.

Orders for the Helix are now open on the company’s website, and deliveries are expected to begin in June.

The starting price of the first Helix is $190,000.