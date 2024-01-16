The question that always goes around the last couple of days at CES is “What’s the coolest

thing you’ve seen?”

That’s almost impossible to answer. CES is overwhelming. I saw hundreds of products worthy of

talking about. These are the most unforgettable.

Hyundai’s Mobis is a car with four wheels that all turn 90 degrees. Enabling the vehicle to go

sideways into a parking spot and make once-impossible turns.

The Keenray is a towel warmer for the home. A bucket you’d put in your bathroom and plug into

a wall outlet.

“The idea is, before you get in the shower, throw your towel in here,” explained Keeray’s Steve

Blake. “By the time you’re done you pull it out and the towel is nice and warm.”

The Keenray keeps towels at a precise temperature and will not allow them to get too hot. It’s

around $150.

“Clicks” is an iPhone case for those who miss their old Blackberry phone and want more screen

real estate.

The case has a full keyboard at the bottom and when you pop in a phone it immediately

connects as an external keyboard. The developers said not only is it for people who want a

physical keyboard, but by using the Clicks case, the phone’s screen shows more of what you’re

reading, whether that’s text message strings or Instagram messages.

It’s $140.

AWOL Vision is a hide-away screen and projector. The short-throw projector can be placed at

the bottom of a case where the screen is kept. It rolls out to a beautiful 4K 100” display and

once you finish watching, a button rolls the screen back to the floor.

One of the more unusual products I saw is the Vizr which advertises itself as drug-free

microdosing. The Vizr headset places a light panel over the user’s eyes.

As the user closes their eyes and tries to get in a dream-like state, the Vizr flashes light through

their eyelids giving them a psychedelic feeling. Some describe it as similar to LSD and

mushrooms.

“We’re creating a dream-like experience. It consistently helps people feel calm at the end. It’s

like a brain massage,” said Joonas Niiholm. The kaleidoscope visuals, people have described it

as being similar to a high-dose psychedelic compounds.”

Vizr will begin shipping in 4 weeks and sells for $440.

And if there was one robot, there were hundreds. Most are equipped with AI that can have

conversations just like a real person.

Those were just a few more products on the show floor I haven’t had a chance to show up until

now.