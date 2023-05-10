Besides Christmas, spring is perhaps the busiest gift-giving season of the year. There’s Mother’s

Day, Father’s Day (granted that’s in June, but you’re shopping earlier), and high school and college graduations. That’s a lot of gifts.

Not everyone prefers to receive practical gifts but then again, if they’re cool practical gifts they

might appreciate them. Whether the person on your list is retired, working, or out trying to find

the first job out of college, tech gadgets can make their lives easier.

Nearly everyone takes their job on the road these days. Remote workers may require more

storage for their laptops. Kingston secure hard drives provides the storage they need, with an

added measure of security.

The solid-state portable hard drives are encrypted and, get this, require a password to access what’s stored on them. It’s unlike any portable hard drive I’ve seen. If you leave behind any normal hard drive, anyone can see what’s on there by plugging it into a computer. The

Kingston IronKey Vault is aptly named because no one can use it, without a passcode.

They have 960 gigabytes of storage and multi-password access for admin and user. If you

happen to leave it behind, or if it’s stolen, no one can open the hard drive on a computer without entering a passcode.

Every time a Kingston IronKey Vault SSD hard drive is plugged into a computer, it asks for a

passcode or password. If they don’t know it, the hard drive does not even show up under “My

computer” on their computer screen.

The keypad shuffles the numbers to prevent someone from looking over your shoulder and

remembering the numbers you punched in.

No one likes business cards, and there’s no need for them in 2023. Digital business cards like

the POPL are easier and more impressive.

You set up your information on the Popl website and add anything that you’d normally put on a

business card. You can then add links to social media accounts, a website, a text number, and

almost anything else you’d like to share.

When you want to share your information, they just tap their phone against the Popl card to add you to their contacts. POPL adds the convenience of cards, phone card stickers, and even an Apple Watch band. There’s also the option to use a QR code scan to open the contact file.

When they tap on your card, they can share all of their contact information that goes into the

contacts list on your phone. The Popl digital business cards are an easy way to share all of the

information you want to share and leave a good impression.

These tech gadgets make it easy to share your information and protect the information you don’t want to share.

Kingston IronKey Vault hard drive

Popl Digital Business Cards

www.whatthetech.tv