Every parent knows that teenagers can be hard to buy for at Christmas. Some will roll their

eyes at anything. The solution many parents find is just giving their teenagers or young adults

gift cards or cash so they can buy their presents.



Gift cards and cash are fine gifts but they’re impersonal. If you’re looking for something to

buy a teenager or 20-something this holiday here are a few choices that might get them to say

‘cool’, or whatever kids are saying these days.

Turntables and vinyl records

Believe it or not, kids have discovered some old tech their parents used. Vinyl records and

turntables are red hot and most would love to get their hands on some records and something

to play them.

Audio-Technica turntables are a fine choice and are well respected by audiophiles. Others

like Marley’s Stir it Up turntable have a pre-amp and can stream music to wireless speakers.

They look classy too.

You can find vinyl records at bookstores and most retailers. But let me suggest shopping at

your nearest independent record store. Pick up something new, and something vintage. Bluetooth Speaker

Even if they have a Bluetooth speaker, they’ll probably love another for a different location.

The Bose portable speaker is waterproof and small enough to be taken anywhere. Or

everywhere. And the Soundcore is a party speaker with great bass and lights that jump to the

beat. Decorative and interactive light panels

And if they want to jazz up their room or gaming area, check out the Nanoleaf light panels.

They’re bright, can be arranged differently, and set to different colors. And yes, they also change

colors to the beat of the music. If they’re on TikTok or a gamer’s platform such as Discord and

Twitch, I can assure you they’ve seen them.