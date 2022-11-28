There’s no shortage of hot-tech gadget lists this time of year. We’ve shared some with you as well. But to truly get a clear picture of truly hot or popular gifts of 2022, you must turn to Google.

Google Shopping has released its “Holiday 100”, an expansive list of the items most searched for in 2022. The list includes categories such as tech, home & garden, apparel & accessories, beauty, toys, and health & fitness. These are the items Americans ‘googled’ this year and there are some interesting findings.

Americans are interested in hydroponic indoor gardens. Google says those searches spiked 350% this year. Interest in over-the-ear headphones is up, as are Google searches for VR headsets, smart glasses, Bluetooth speakers, and gadgets for gamers. Gaming laptops, custom keyboards, gaming chairs, and wireless gaming mouses are among the most searched-for items according to Google.

Smartwatches are the most popular search in the category of ‘watches.’

Searches for retro entertainment items are also popular this year. Home stereo systems are capable of playing CDs and streaming from popular services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Turntables continue to make a comeback as searches for record players are at an annual high.

Other gadgets that are trending include:

● Handheld gaming consoles

● Sound Bars

● Wireless Charging Pads

● Drawing Tablets

You can see the full list here and use the guide to search Google for other popular items.