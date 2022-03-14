If you have a Windows PC, you should read this story and immediately check to see if your computer has the latest security updates.

Microsoft released a major security update on March 8th to fix at least 71 “Zero Day” vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to control your computer remotely among other things. 10 and Windows 11 software programs that put PCs in danger of being hacked.

According to Microsoft, it patches 71 holes or vulnerabilities. And that’s just the ones it knows about. The most serious problem is remote access. If a hacker targets your computer, they can take over from wherever they are, see your information, install software and keyloggers where they can see every letter you type.

Vulnerabilities also include “spoofing”, the elevation of privilege or permissions, and denial of service. All things you want to avoid. “Zero Day” vulnerabilities mean the threat is current and hackers can be using the holes right now.

On its update information page, Microsoft says the vulnerability needs no privileges and the complexity of the attack is low, meaning novice hackers can take advantage of the vulnerabilities to access computers remotely.

Updating a Windows PC is critical. To check to see if yours needs updating, click on the windows start button in the lower left hand of the screen. Look for Update and Security, and choose “Windows Update”. Alternately, just click on power and restart. If an update is available, it’ll install itself when the computer starts up again. If it’s been a while since you’ve restarted your computer, it’s a good idea to do it once a week or so to install any updates automatically.

Updates like this are both good and bad. Good because there’s a fix, but bad because hackers, if they didn’t already know about it, know about it now. And they can hack computers using the vulnerability right now. So if you’ve got a Windows PC. update it right away.

