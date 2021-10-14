What the Tech: iPhone quick record

People behaving badly can happen anywhere.

There have been many incidents of people shouting and attacking other people caught on video in airports, grocery stores and public spaces.

Those videos quickly go viral, leaving some to wonder how those moments are caught on tape so quickly. As Jamey Tucker showed us, there’s a trick to it.

They say the best camera is the one you have with you, but how many times have you tried to capture something but can’t get the camera open fast enough? This trick will help:

The trick is called Quick Record. It allows you to record video with just a tap and hold.

When you see something to catch on tape, open the camera app, which opens in photo mode, but, rather than having to swipe to the video option, hold down the shutter button to start recording the video right away.

It’s the fastest way to record video. You still have to find the camera app quickly, but you probably know where it is on the home screen by heart. And on a locked screen, the camera app opens from the bottom right-hand side of the screen.

You can remove your finger from the screen, and sliding the button zooms in slightly. If it’s low light, it’ll turn on the flash.

There is a slight downside: quick shooting mode does not record in the highest quality available on the iPhone. It records in VGA, or very good quality, but not in 4K.

If this helps you catch something crazy on camera, share it with us. Just remember to hold the phone horizontally, so it fits the television screen better.