What the Tech: Job Opportunities

COVID-19 Jobless Benefits are coming to an end, meaning millions of Americans are likely looking for employment again.

It’s estimated that nearly 9 million people will lose all or some of their federal unemployment benefits.

As Jamey Tucker shows us tonight, if you’re looking for work, you should start at home.

One of the best resources is FlexJobs. Fivver gives freelancers a place to advertise.

While many businesses have reopened, there are still nearly 6 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. The labor department says there are roughly 10 million current job openings.