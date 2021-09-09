What the Tech: Job Opportunities

What the Tech
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Jobless Benefits are coming to an end, meaning millions of Americans are likely looking for employment again.

It’s estimated that nearly 9 million people will lose all or some of their federal unemployment benefits.

As Jamey Tucker shows us tonight, if you’re looking for work, you should start at home.

One of the best resources is FlexJobs. Fivver gives freelancers a place to advertise.

While many businesses have reopened, there are still nearly 6 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. The labor department says there are roughly 10 million current job openings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Donate To Victims Of Hurricane Ida

Red Cross Donate Button

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News