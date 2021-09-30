What the Tech: Linq Business Cards

If you’ve ever tried sharing or trading contact information with someone on your phone, you know it’s not as easy as it should be.

There are business cards, but most people just swap phone numbers and fill in the rest later.

As Jamey Tucker found out, there is a better way: using a high-tech business card you wear on your wrist — Linq.

The business card industry is still a huge business, printing around 27 million cards a day, but recent studies show 88% of business cards are thrown away less than a week after people receive one.