What the Tech: More information on FaceApp

An app that went viral this week is now making a lot of people worry about their privacy and how their images might be used without their knowledge.

FaceApp has been around for a couple of years now and it’s gone viral before. It’s #1 in the app stores now for this photo filter that adds about 25 years to a photo of yourself.

But here’s why some people are freaking out: The app, in its privacy policy, reserves the right to use a photo you upload to its servers, in advertisements and marketing without your permission and without paying you anything. Here is the paragraph that users agree to, giving FaceApp:

“A perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid,transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate,create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your user content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your username or likeness provided in connection with your user content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you.”

But check this out: you probably have another app on your phone right now that does the same thing. An app you may have uploaded hundreds of photos too, along with more personal information than any organization has on you. Facebook.

In its own privacy policy, Facebook reserves the right to use anything you upload or post. In fact, Facebook’s policy looks almost identical to the FaceApp policy.

“When you share, post or upload content that is covered by intellectual property rights (like photos or videos) on or in connection with our products, you grant us a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, and worldwide license to host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content (consistent with your privacy and application settings.”

Facebook also uses facial recognition technology to pick you out in any public photo, even others uploaded by users you don’t know.

And unlike FaceApp, Facebook has repeatedly violated privacy laws and was just ordered to pay a record $5 billion fine for them.

FaceApp says it does not upload every photo on your camera to the cloud…only the ones you use for the filters. It also says most photos are deleted from its servers after about 48 hours. if you use the app, you can ask that every photo you’ve uploaded to FaceApp is removed by going to settings in the app, then support, then report a bug. Enter “Privacy” in the subject line and ask them to delete your photos.

Should you be concerned about FaceApp and its terms of service? Sure, but not any more than the terms of most every free app that accesses your photos and location. People freaked out about FaceApp because someone bothered to read the terms of service and privacy policy. If you really want to worry, read the terms of every app you’ve installed.