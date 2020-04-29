What the Tech: Mother’s Day gadgets

While many people are still quarantined at home, some may be having trouble keeping up with what day of the week and month it is. Here’s a reminder: Mother’s Day is May 12. If you’re shopping online for mom, you may need to place your order sooner rather than later as most online shops are prioritizing, processing and shipping COVID-19 related products.

You might not think Mom’s like tech gadgets. the tech gifts I’ll show you now, will prove that is a misconception.

If she enjoys music, audio books or podcasts, every room should have a bluetooth speaker.

There are more expensive choices but the Earfun Go speaker is only $40 and sounds as good as speakers that cost 3 times as much.

If she uses Alexa, putting the assistant in her car makes lots of sense. Anker’s Roav Viva car charger has Alexa built in and connects to a smartphone to play music from Amazon Prime, Audible books, not to mention all the other things Alexa can do. It’s $30 on Amazon.

Mom’s I know love the “Like a Glove” smart bra and smart shorts. Try them on and an app on their smartphone will give them the exact size they need.

“it connects you with different clothing stores and shows you the size you’ll be in those,” says Kate Elliot who tried them out out for me. “It shows you this is what their measurements are so you’re not a 2 here, a 4 here and a 6 here and so on”

If she’s a runner, Nurvv Run insoles track her form, steps and offers suggestions on how to improve or enhance her fitness runs.

Gym using moms should secure their items in a locker. The Tapplock eliminates the need of a key or remembering a combination. Just touch it. It’s $70.

She’ll be the coolest mom in the room with the Townew self-sealing and safe-changing trash can. It’s touchless but here’s the fun part, when it’s full, open the lid and it’s all tied up and ready to be taken out. Then, it automatically loads a new bag. They’re $120.

Other Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: