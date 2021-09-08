What the Tech: New iPhone

In a week, Apple will unveil a new iPhone. The tech company says it’ll have some upgrades and new features, but what if you bought an iPhone last year or the year before?

Jamey Tucker does the research to find out if getting the new one will be worth it.

On average, users upgrade a new iPhone every two years, but many people wait four or more years before buying a new phone.

According to the same study, Android phones depreciate even more and even faster, losing about 70% of their value after one year.