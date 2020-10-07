What the Tech: new shopping holiday

There’s Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Do we need another shopping holiday? Deborah Weinswig believes we do, especially after all we’ve been dealing with this year. We all could use a little Christmas as soon as possible.

“It kinda feels good to keep that and I’ll just use the Christmas spirit, let’s keep it going, 12 months long right. I think we all need it right now,” Weinswig said.

10.10 Shopping Festival is a brand new shopping holiday set for October 10th. But there’s more to 10-10 than that. When the pandemic began, it affected retailers and manufacturers that are critical during the holiday season, not to mention the companies and services that deliver those products.

“I know this is crazy to think of in this environment, there is a shortage of product because so many retailers canceled canceled canceled in March and April. There is not enough product in the supply chain to have gifts under the tree for everyone,” Weinswig said. “We’re already seeing such capacity constraints on the postal carriers, UPS, DHL, FedEx, the USPS. There will be significant delays in delivery and we don’t want consumers to be disappointed as we approach the holiday season.”

So far about 50 retailers have signed on to offer bargains online and in-stores on Oct. 10. Shoppers can utilize the app Shopkick to find some of those deals and earn “kicks” which are points or discounts for future purchases. As shoppers add “kicks”, charities can benefit.

“What happens, if you’re a shopper you can give those kicks to charity,” Weinswig explained.

Charity partners include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Soles for Souls and Pink Aid, an organization that supports families affected by breast cancer. 10.10 has also recruited influencers to promote products and brands that will feature specials on Friday.

Among the retailers and brands participating in the 10.10 Shopping Festival is Guess, Jos A. Bank, K&G Fashion Stores, Kroger, Men’s Wearhouse, First Leaf, Lenovo, Shoe Carnival and Ulta Beauty.

The idea for the new shopping holiday was born, in part, by watching the success of 11.11, the biggest shopping day of the year worldwide. Singles Day, which occurs in China on November 11th (11.11) is set aside in much of China for single people to shop for themselves. In 2019, Alibaba said it sold over 268 billion yuan in items which is the equivalent of $38.4 billion U.S dollars.

For more information on 10.10 Shopping Holiday, visit their website.