What the Tech: Practical gadget gift ideas

The great thing about practical gifts is most of the time, they are things people don’t actually buy for themselves. In fact, they may not even know they exist. They might also not realize these are things they’ve always wanted.

One of my favorite tech gadgets doesn’t sound techy. But the Bolder flashlight is one of the handiest gadgets I own. It’s small enough for the pocket, a purse, or glove box and is rechargeable using a micro-USB cord. And it’s really bright. I especially like the ability to zoom in on a subject by pushing the light-head slightly. Can you see that rabbit in the tree line? I couldn’t either until I zoomed in to pinpoint the brightness. It’s $30.

For cooking indoors or out, the Meater+ is a single probe meat thermometer that stays in place while you cook. Select what you’re cooking in the app. Insert the probe into the food and set the precise doneness level you want. The Meater+ keeps an eye on the internal and ambient temperature. So you can do something else.

5 minutes before the food reaches the temperature, you get a notification on your phone. One Meater+ probe is $100. It’s dishwasher safe.

An OBD reader is for the car. If a check engine light appears, plug the device into the OBD port and it’ll diagnose the problem. If it’s a minor one, you can clear the light. Repair shops charge for that. The Fixd Scanner is $60. the OBD Link MX is $120. Handy for your car, or your kids as you can keep track of how the car is running.

And a portable battery charger and cable. Great gift for anyone. Several good brands to choose

from. For a charging cable, the 3 and 1 Anker Powerline charges micro USB, lightning for

iPhones and USB C for about $20.

More tech gadget gift ideas visit What The Tech website.