What The Tech: Secret Codes

For as long as there have been smartphones there have been people trying to hide things from their parents or significant others. Teens and pre-teens are particularly skilled at sending text messages in secret codes just in case their parents want to check their phones.

Emoji have been used for these secret messages for years but parents have discovered some of those emoji combinations are easily de-coded. The ‘eyes’ emoji paired with an emoji of a piece of fruit or vegetable means someone is asking to see nude pictures. The ‘wind’ or ‘smoke’ emoji are used to signify smoking or vaping. Other emoji often used to send a message about drug use are ‘leaves’ or a ‘leaf’.

Now that parents have deciphered emoji meanings, many teens and pre-teens are using acronyms more frequently that are almost impossible for an adult to understand what’s being communicated. Kids might text someone that “KPC” which is code for “keeping parents in the dark”. According to the website NetLingo, these are some of the most common (and troubling) acronyms being used by people today.

WTTP — want to trade pics?

want to trade pics? WYA — where you at

where you at WYD — what are you doing?

what are you doing? FWB — friends with benefits

friends with benefits TDTM — talk dirty to me

talk dirty to me MOS, DOS, POS — parents are watching 9, cd9 or code 9, prw

parents are watching 9, cd9 or code 9, prw AITR — adult in the room

adult in the room KPC — keeping parents clueless

keeping parents clueless THIRSTY — needs attention, usually sexual

needs attention, usually sexual FINSTA — a second instagram account (often secret)

a second instagram account (often secret) K2 — synthetic marijuana

synthetic marijuana 121 — move to a private or one-on-one chat

move to a private or one-on-one chat 143 — i love you

i love you 182 — i hate you

i hate you 4Q — F*^&% You

F*^&% You 53X — sex

sex ?^ — hook up

hook up ASL — age, sex, location

age, sex, location COBRAS — come on by right after school

come on by right after school GAP — gotta pic

gotta pic LH6 — let’s have sex

let’s have sex LHOS — online sex

online sex NIFOC — naked in front of computer

naked in front of computer PA, P911 — parent alert

parent alert RU/18 — are you over 18

are you over 18 RU\18 — are you under 18

Suspicious parents who are searching through text messages looking for these acronyms may not see them in messaging apps that come pre-loaded on smartphones. Smartphone messaging apps such as Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Signal are increasingly being downloaded and used to send encrypted messages to friends and others they’ve met online. Those apps can automatically delete messages after they’ve been read.

Parents searching a phone for those apps may not see them. There are dozens of ‘hidden locker’ apps for iPhones and Android devices where people can store apps they don’t want someone else to see. In iOS 14, users can hide apps from their home screen. Suspicious parents may want to scroll to the left to the last screen where they can find a list of all apps that are installed on the phone.