A warning for parents whose children spend a lot of time on their phones and computers: sextortion cases are surging, with as many complaints so far this year as all of last year.

As Jamey Tucker tells us, it isn’t just children being targeted, but parents are too.

The FBI said perpetrators also use online gaming platforms to meet victims, pretending to be someone else.

They said in most cases, all it takes is for the victim to send just one photo to have their world turned upside down.