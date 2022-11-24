Most of us would like to do more to help people around the world who have trouble getting enough food to eat for their families but to be honest, it isn’t always easy to give.

We are busy, and finding a charity is one big reason we don’t get it done. What if there was a way to give just by tapping your phone? Share the Meal is an app from the World Food Programme, the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger.

The non-profit is part of the United Nations and is voluntarily funded. It launched “Share the Meal” in 2014 to give busy people an easy way to make a difference by sharing a meal.

An app for iPhones and Android devices, it allows anyone to share their holiday meal with someone around the world with just a few taps on the screen.

After installing the app add your credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Paypal information. And every time you sit down for a meal, Share the Meal asks you to tap the smartphone which will donate 80 cents to help end global hunger.

The idea is that adding 80 cents to the cost of your meal won’t make much of a difference to you, but will to a child in an impoverished country. The World Food Programme is focusing on several parts of the world in desperate need of help.

Families in Colombia and Syria, helping to strengthen nutrition in the Dominican Republic. “Share the Meal” is also helping meet the need for emergency aid in Ukraine where thousands of families are without food, water, and other life-saving necessities since the war began last

February.

The World Food Programme has a goal of providing 6 and a half million meals to the people of Ukraine and it is a little over halfway there.

So far, 81,000 supporters have used the app to provide 3.7 million meals to the people in Ukraine. 80 cents pays for 1 meal. and $5.60 shares a meal for seven days. You can give once, monthly, or an amount you choose yourself.

The World Food Programme is the world’s biggest provider of food for impoverished nations and since the app launched 8 years ago, it’s made it possible for people to share nearly 164 billion meals for people in need.