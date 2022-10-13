Apple’s voice assistant Siri turns 11 years old this month. Released with the iPhone 4 in 2011,

Siri changed the way people used their iPhones and iPads.

The most common use of Siri is to ask for the time, and the weather, to call or message contacts, and ask silly questions.

In iOS 16 though Siri got a few more skills that many people will find helpful. Only most people don’t know about them.

Here are some of my favorite Siri commands and skills that only power users know about:

Young people won’t understand this, but it used to be pretty satisfying to hang up an annoying phone call by slamming the receiver.

It’s not quite the same as hitting a red button. But Siri now helps send a message, when a caller is getting on your nerves. In iOS 16, just tell Siri, “Hey Siri, hang up the phone”.

Even better, the person on the other end of the line will hear you say it. Trust me, this is a boss move that feels pretty good. You’ll need to turn this on in settings and accessibility.

Taking a break from the phone ringing while you’re working or taking a nap is easier now. Just ask Siri “Take a break”. She’ll ask for how many minutes and will turn on Do Not Disturb.

When the time’s up, the alarm rings and the do not disturb is turned off. You can even select ahead of time which phone calls to accept in Do Not Disturb mode. Ever misplace your phone in the dark? Just ask Siri “turn on the flashlight” and the light will illuminate so you can find it.

This is also helpful when trying to unlock a door when your hands are full and you can’t fumble with the screen to find the flashlight app.

You don’t have to open the Venmo app to send someone money. Say “Siri, send money” She’ll ask which app you’d like to use and who to send money to, and how much.

How many times have you heard a song on the radio or TV but can’t find the Shazam app in time to find out what it is? Apple bought the music identification app 4 years ago.

Now when you hear a song, just ask Siri. You will have to turn on this feature in Control Panel. You can also ask Siri to post on Facebook and Twitter.

Ask Siri to check your email and she’ll tell you what’s arrived and even read the email out loud. If you want to do something silly with Siri, just ask her “what’s it like to be you?”