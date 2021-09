Scammers will try anything to get your money, and one of their tactics now is not email or robocalls; it’s through text messages.

Several consumer protection groups have issued warnings about “Smishing” scams that have taken over $54 million from victims just this year.

Jamey Tucker explains how the scam works and what to watch out for.

If you receive a “smishing” text message, you can try forwarding it to 7226.

Report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.