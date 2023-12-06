Are you looking for a great Christmas gift for someone who either loves to cook or has to cook?

There are a lot of Kitchen tech gadgets on the market but a sous vide precision cooker is

hands-down the best device to come to home kitchens since the microwave oven.

Maybe you’ve heard of sous vide. It is the process of cooking food by immersing it in

water. It was exclusive to commercial kitchens, restaurants, and steakhouses and now it’s in

many home kitchens.

Anova precision cookers are an option. These wands circulate water at a precise temperature.

So if you want a medium rare steak, it’s medium rare after it’s finished cooking (usually 1-2

hours). You just have to sear it on a grill or cast iron.

A new option is from Typhur. It is an all-in-one sous vide station. It has a water tank, a wireless

vacuum sealer that stays charged and connected to the cooker, and a video screen. There’s

also a Typhur smartphone app with recipes you can send from your phone to the sous vide

station.

The large video screen displays recipe options, and chef’s favorites, and contains how-to videos

for most of the choices.

Videos guide you through all the steps. First, Select the food, I chose thick chicken breasts that

are always difficult to cook at the right temperature. You’re prompted to choose how you want it

cooked. Do you like your chicken soft, or stringy? You’re guided to place the food in a

vacuum-sealed bag to remove the air, attach weights to the bag to keep it from floating, and

then to drop it in the water tank. Once the water reaches the selected temperature, the sous

vide station circulates the water and cooks the meat.

Sous vide is the best way to cook thick cuts of meat as it cooks thoroughly from end to end, at

the precise temperature you select. It can’t overcook. The video suggests how long to keep it in

the bath. Then just season and sear.

One feature of the Typhur, is you can start dinner in the morning and it’s done when you get

home from work. Place ice and the meat in the vessel and when you want it done. It’ll begin

heating, melting the ice, and then cooking the food. The ice prevents the meat from gathering

bacteria.

Sous vide is especially good for cuts of beef that tend to be tough, like chuck roast and

shoulder. A few hours in the bath tenderize the meat. I’ve cooked chuck roast in a sous vide

bath for 36 hours and it has the same texture and tenderness as prime rib.

One of my friends and family’s favorite sous vide desserts is crème brulee which takes less than

an hour in the bath and is very easy to make.

The Anova Sous vide precision cookers are generally around $150 but you can find them on

sale through the holidays. The Typhur Sous Vide Station is currently $1,000 online.

