Remember a decade or so when almost everyone was scared to shop online? The idea of

putting credit card numbers on the internet was frightening and many people swore they’d never do it.

Just about all of those people do at least some Christmas shopping online. According to a

recent study by Forbes Advisor, 91% of Americans will purchase something online using their

smartphone. While that may not be a problem, hackers see all of that money going between a

phone and the internet as an opportunity.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as you shop with your phone: