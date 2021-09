A viral TikTok video is landing some high school students in hot water after participating in a TikTok challenge promoting vandalism and theft.

As Jamey Tucker explains, the ‘Devious Lick’ Challenge has kids recording themselves stealing items from schools or vandalizing classrooms and bathrooms.

TikTok said it will remove ‘Devious Lick’-related videos from the platform, but there are still quite a few being posted.