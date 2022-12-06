Say this about the love affair Americans have with TikTok and Instagram: the social networks have given many companies an opportunity to make a lot of money to help fans attempt to go viral and start their own streaming career.

Most TikTokers just use their smartphone to create content. The TikTokers with millions of subscribers are more successful because they’re using gadgets to make their videos stand out.

Lighting is crucial for creators. Circle lights are lightweight and can be easily carried from place to place. The lights have multiple colors, a phone clamp in the center, and connect to power with a USB cable. And, they’re usually under $20. Trust me, they’ll love one.

The Lume Cube is a small portable light that attaches to a smartphone to provide just the right amount of light on what they’re recording.

Good audio makes an average TikTok video more professional. Rode makes several styles of microphones. For smartphone or Gopro shooting, the Wireless Go is a small lavalliere mic and the Rode VideoMicro mic is best. The sound quality is significantly better.

Creators mostly use smartphones for TikToks and YouTube videos. The DJI Osmo Pocket ups the video quality and steadies the camera when they’re walking or even skateboarding.

They can stream live to social media, or save the recordings for editing.

Every content creator has searched for a smartphone gimbal like the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. It’s a steady cam with an extension arm, or selfie stick, to put some distance between them and the camera. The phone quickly mounts with a magnet and gives them handheld camera control such as a record button and zoom.

This allows them to walk around, without worrying about the video being bumpy, it’s almost like having their own camera person.

A cheaper option is a handheld smartphone video rig. Usually, under $20, these do an excellent

job of protecting their smartphone and giving it stability. A few mounts allow them to attach

microphones and lights.

Everyone who creates TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube videos on a regular basis can use these

gadgets. And won’t they be surprised you thought of them?