This is kind of a shock because Google doesn’t often lose out to other companies, but according to many Generation Z’ers, Google is sort of ‘old school’. Rather than “googling” something, 40% of young people now use TikTok and Instagram as their primary way to search for things.

The surprising finding comes from Google itself, showing that when Gen Z is looking for a place to eat or something to do, they hop on TikTok or Instagram to see what other users recommend.

And those social networks are coming after an even larger percentage of online searchers.

Instagram added a map function to its explore tab. If someone searches for “restaurants in Baltimore”, or food trucks in Austin, images appear on the screen posted by other users. There are also reviews, phone numbers, business hours, and everything anyone needs to know before deciding where to eat, sleep or have fun.

Searching hotels in San Francisco, I found millions of Instas where I can see what users have posted. You can zoom in on the map for even more recent posts.

Search is similar on TikTok. When I searched for things to do in Denver with kids, I found not only videos and recommendations but questions and answers from other TikTok’ers.

Many of the results are from influencers and paid posts so reviews aren’t always trustworthy. And while many of us may still Google things we’re looking for, it’s clear young people are using TikTok and Instagram for everything.

TikTok is already threatening YouTube, with some predicting TikTok’s advertising revenue will surpass YouTube by 2024.

