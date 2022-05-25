No matter where you are or what you’re doing, you can help families affected by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. There are several online sources raising money to help the families of victims.

GoFundMe has launched a hub on its website of verified fundraisers. If you’ve hesitated to use GoFundMe in the past, it’s important to know that the non-profit has greatly increased its review process to keep fundraising scams off the platform.

GoFundMe no longer takes a percentage of donations but supporters are asked to add a tip to GoFundMe to keep the platform in operation.

Currently, verified fundraisers are primarily for families seeking to hold funeral services for their children, though there is a non-profit agency in Ulvade taking donations so it can support the community.

The fundraiser has (as of Wednesday afternoon) raised over $1.1 million.

A funeral home in Uvalde has pledged to provide funeral services for victims of the shooting. Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home is a family-owned funeral home just down the street from Robb Elementary School where the shootings took place.

Though it is not asking for donations, you can help cover the expenses. Hillcrest has a page on its website www.hillcrestmemorialfuneralhome.com for donations. You can also purchase flowers on the funeral home website that can be sent to victims’ families along with a card.

It is important to watch out for scams. Never share credit card information or send money to anyone asking for donations or gift cards. seek out only verified fundraisers, charities, and organizations in the area.