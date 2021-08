As more places begin asking for proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, some companies are releasing smartphone apps to make it easier, but how do they work?

Jamey Tucker takes a look at two apps that’ll confirm your identity, as well as your health information: Clear and VaxYes.

Neither app nor service confirms a digital copy of a vaccination record until 14 days after the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.