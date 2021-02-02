What The Tech: What is Reddit?

At 9 am Tuesday morning, Dallas Mavericks’ owner and business shark Mark Cuban answered questions on Reddit. Thousands of members of the subreddit r/wallstreetbets asked their questions about GameStop, AMC, and Nokia stocks as well as questions about the Securities and Exchange Commission and the stock trading app Robinhood. Within minutes, the price of a single share of GameStop stock jumped from just over $70 to over $100.

Such is the power of the social media network Reddit.

The site and its users who were instrumental in shaking up Wall Street over the last 10 days is growing faster than social sites Twitter and Facebook. Reddit claimed to the Wall Street Journal last fall that it the site had hit 52 million daily users and continues to grow. Most people though don’t know much about Reddit.

Here are a few things you should know about Reddit when deciding if it’s something you should be using:

Reddit is called the “front page of the internet”.

Launched in 2005

Users are mostly anonymous, choosing usernames rather than real names and addresses

Opening the app or website you’ll be greeted with the most popular posts of the day

Swiping one way or the other you’ll find “news” and “all” which contains posts on communities you follow

Communities are called subreddits and are preceded by “r/”

There are communities for practically any interest in the world

Popular are r/WalllStreetBets, r/peopleofwalmart, r/gaming, r/videos, r/memes, r/adviceanimals, r/winstupid prizes (videos of people doing stupid things) and r/humansbeingbros

Foul language is frequently used by Reddit members

Communities are moderated by other users that will remove posts and members for violating rules

Members are awarded coins and gifts for especially great posts

Posts can be upvoted for more visibility or downvoted by other users

Active Redditors are generally very smart with a very good sense of humor

Redditors are also very frank while sharing their thoughts

Reddit has an age requirement of 13, which is practically impossible to enforce

Reddit is not Twitter and definitely not Facebook. For many people, that’s exactly what they’re

looking for