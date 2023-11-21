What do TikTok fans want for Christmas? Something they’ve seen on TikTok. Creators are

posting lots of videos of gift ideas for people interested in fashion, skincare, and gadgets.

Some of the gadgets in the videos seem too good to be true so I set out to try a couple of the

more popular and shared videos. The two gadgets I chose have millions of views and are easy

to see.

The first is what some call a TikTok scrolling ring. I found one on Amazon for about $20 and

there are many brands and styles to choose from.

The plastic or rubberized ring pairs with any smartphone over Bluetooth and requires the user to

turn on ‘assistive touch’ within the accessibility settings. Rather than having to use two hands to

scroll from one video to the next, you press a button on the ring. In TikTok videos, people share

how they use the ring to scroll TikTok and other apps while working on a treadmill. It also works

with stopping and starting videos and skipping songs playing on the phone, and I found it works

well for flipping pages reading from the Kindle app. It doesn’t work on a Kindle device, just the

app.

TikTokers and YouTubers typically don’t have their own photographers and they’d love one

because it would allow them to move around and have the photographer follow them. That’s

what a device, called the Pivo Pod can do.

The Pivo and Pivo Max hold the camera steady and the app follows faces or bodies as they

move through the shot. I tried it at a skateboard park with people whizzing by and it did a fine

job following the action. It’s pretty amazing and allows anyone to go hands-free.

It works even better when you set the Pivo Pod to track a face, such as someone talking to the

camera. When the subject stops, the Pivo zooms in a little to capture an even cooler shot.

The Pivo and Pivo Max are small enough to take with you. TikTok creators love the Pivo for

dance videos, sports, training, and capturing riders on horseback which is a targeted audience

for the devices.

The original Pivo is $90, the Pivo Max is $260.

TikTok favorites are perfect for the video scroller or creator on your list.