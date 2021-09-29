What the Tech: Work from home spying on employees

If you are like millions of other people and still working from home or remotely, your boss or manager may still be watching you.

When the pandemic began, corporate tracking companies saw their businesses surge as employers wanted ways to keep track of their employees’ work schedules and habits: Time Doctor, Hubstaff and TimeTracker.

Jamey Tucker showed us three software programs intended to keep employees on their toes.

Some states do require employers to notify employees that they’re using tracking software, but some states do not.

Hubstaff and Time Doctor offer options to employers to turn off tracking when the employees is off the clock.