WTT: Preserving old films

WHAT THE TECH (KFDX/KJTL)— Some of us remember these things. Three to five-minute film reels you had to show on a screen or bedsheet using a projector. But how do you watch them now?

Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker dug up some old family movies from the 70s and using this gadget, the Wolverine Film to Digital projector, He said he’s going to try to go back in time.

The Wolverine looks like an old fashioned projector, with two film reels. One that holds the original film, and one that collects it on the other side.

The technology of this is pretty cool. You thread the film through this projector screen and the Wolverine basically takes a picture of each frame of the film.

Then, stitches all of those frames together to make a video or movie file.

There’s a slot in the back for an SD card. Once the reel completely runs through the projector, the

Wolverine converts all of those pictures and puts them on the SD card.

Tucker said one in my family has seen these films in over 30 years. Talk about a time-capsule.

You can then put that file on a computer and share it over social media or upload to YouTube so anyone in your extended family can see it at any time on any device.

Once uploaded to YouTube you can add music since these old films didn’t record sound.

The Wolverine works as advertised, but it’s on the expensive side at $300.

If you only have a few films, you may be able to find someone to process it. Walgreens, Walmart, Costco and maybe a local photo company will do it for about $20 per film.

But if your family has a lot of these old films, the Wolverine is a good investment and these films make great gifts.

