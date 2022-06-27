WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a meeting on Monday morning at the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court, a burn ban was issued.

It was voted to impose a burn ban that took effect immediately and will remain in effect until the environmental conditions improve and the ban is lifted according to a statement the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office issued on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

According to the post, the burn ban order prohibits all outdoor burning and is in effect within the unincorporated areas of Wichita County.

This ban comes one week before July Fourth and does not prohibit the use of fireworks.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s office did outline some guidelines so that residents of Wichita County could safely celebrate the holiday.