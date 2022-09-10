WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After running over fences and trying to hit people, a driver led Wichita Falls Police into Burkburnett in a chase that ended near Bacon Switch Road.

Around 4:07 p.m. Saturday, September 10, police responded to a report of an injury accident at the Greenbriar Village Apartments on Airport Drive.

According to WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney, the driver of a car was trying to hit people and running over fences in the area.

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver did not stop and took off driving toward Burkburnett. The driver then turned around and started driving back toward Wichita Falls.

Spike strips were deployed near Bacon Switch Road, and all the tires were deflated. Maloney said the driver’s car got stuck on the shoulder of the interstate, and police had to break the window and pull the driver out of the vehicle.

Police said at that point she still had their foot on the pedal trying to drive.

Police were able to place the driver in custody. Maloney said the driver is facing at least evading charges, with more pending.

Sparks from the rims caused a small grass fire, and the car also caught fire. Wichita Falls Fire Department responded and quickly put out the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.