WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.

According to a WCSO Facebook post, the plane crash that happened just before 1:30 p.m. involved a small single-engine plane.

A person who drove to the airport from Arkansas to purchase the plane was the pilot and sole occupant during the crash.

The pilot was pinned in the plane when it went off the runway, flipped and caught on fire.

The Iowa Park Police Department, Iowa Park Fire Department, Sheppard Fire, Wichita West Fire and Department of Public Safety were also on scene.

Texas DPS was leading the scene, and DPS and the sheriff’s office secured the area while waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive and take over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to learn more about this crash.