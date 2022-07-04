WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For most of us, the Fourth of July holiday is a time to celebrate and have some fun but for first responders like Captain Christopher Bashford of the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, sometimes the holiday can be anything but relaxing.

“The potential’s always there. It’s just how smart are people with fireworks? The other day we had nine fires from 369 all the way to Burnett Ranch Road,” Bashford said.

While everyone watches the sky light up, Bashford and the rest of the team will be on standby, responding to anywhere from 15 to 20 calls, until about two or three in the morning.

“It could very well be a very busy night, stuff that did get wet dried out pretty quick, especially with the wind. So it could be a pretty busy day,” Bashford said.

A tough job, but someone has to do it, and Bashford says our local fire departments are glad to rally together to serve and protect their community.

“We have kind of a working relationship with the Iowa Park Fire Department. Anytime they get a call that’s a fire or anything like that we respond, same thing here, if we get a fire they respond so we have help coming. So with that, it could be a busy night for all of us,” Bashford said.

To show your appreciation for firefighters who sacrifice so much to be there in the time of need, Bashford has this to add.

“No matter where you live, no matter where you are, if you can help out the volunteer department in your area, no matter if it’s us or another department please do so because we could all use the help,” Bashford said.

However you choose to celebrate Independence Day this year, you can rest assured knowing that our fire departments are on call to make sure everything goes smoothly.

The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department is asking for continued donations of Gatorade and Powerade to their station to help them stay hydrated in this heat.

Click here to learn more ways to donate.